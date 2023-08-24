It’s the shopping event where every single rack is a sale rack. A legendary, Austin-born fashion experience since 2001, style setters looking for seriously chic deals hit Le Garage Sale, taking place August 26-27 at Palmer Events Center.

The diverse line up of celebrated local businesses will gather together to bring their excess merchandise, marked down to covet-worthy end-of-season pricing, during two epic days of retail revelry. Fashion-conscious shoppers can expect 100+ boutiques, brands and designers to bring their wardrobe staples, luxe lingerie and leisurewear, eye-catching accessories, children’s apparel, menswear, home décor pieces, hostess gifts, apothecary concepts, art & more. For two fun-filled days, shop deliciously lowered price tags under a rain or shine roof with a DJ, sips and giveaways too!

IT’S A SHOPPING PARTY LIKE NO OTHER.

WHEN

Saturday, August 26: 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. (VIP Pre-Shop /EARLY admission)

Saturday, August 26: 11 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (General Admission)

Sunday, August 27: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (General Admission)

WHERE

Palmer Events Center | 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX

WHO

Visit the website for updates — the vendor list changes often!