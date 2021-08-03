Le Garage Sale Is Back! Austin’s Semi-Annual Shopping Event Is On August 28th & 29th, 2021

Le Garage Sale has announced that its 20th anniversary event will take place August 28th-29th at Palmer Events Center — after a 17-month hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Organizers say, “Back and better than ever before, the curated line up of celebrated local businesses will gather together under one roof to bring their excess merchandise, marked down to covet-worthy

end-of-season pricing, during two epic days of retail revelry. Fashion-conscious shoppers can expect 100+ boutiques, brands and designers to bring their wardrobe staples, luxe lingerie and leisurewear, eye-catching accessories, children’s apparel, menswear, home decor pieces, hostess gifts, apothecary concepts, art & more. For two fun-filled days, shop deliciously lowered price tags under a rain or shine roof while you sip caffeine and cocktails and listen to high energy music! IT’S A SHOPPING PARTY LIKE NO OTHER.”

WHEN

Saturday, August 28, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. VIP Preshop*

(*EARLY admission—now 30 min. longer!)

Saturday, August 29, 11 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 29, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE

Palmer Events Center | 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX

TICKETS

Gen Admission: $10 per day | VIP Preshop Tickets : $25 (lmtd qty)

*Shoppers can skip the line and purchase tickets in advance on Eventbrite.

SAFETY

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, Le Garage Sale will follow Austin Public Health recommendations at the time of the event. They ask for responsible and respectful cooperation to protect both shoppers and vendors.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram: @legaragesale

Facebook: @legaragesale

Website www.legaragesale.net

Twitter: @legaragesale

Hashtag: #legaragesale

VENDOR LIST* FOR AUGUST 2021 EVENT (*will be updated often — check back!)

A Studio 512 note: this is one of Rosie and Steph’s favorite stops of the year! Expect low, low prices from some of our favorite guests on the show, and notes from stylists on how to best use the pieces you buy. Check out this article from Greer Image Consulting and Estilo on how to prep for your Le Garage day.