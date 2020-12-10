Layer For Outdoor, Socially-Distanced Fun With Greer Image Consulting

If outdoor, socially-distanced dining is the only way you’ll see friends and family this holiday season, Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting wants you to look stylish and feel comfortable doing it!

Raquel does three different rounds of base layers, depending on how cold it is out. A seamless black cami of any neckline is a great first piece, along with tights (which tend to be thicker than hose). Add on a turtleneck, lightweight, to go under a light crewneck sweatshirt for a great three-layer top that you can throw a stylish jacket over for warmth and an extra touch of pizzazz. If it’s cold enough to need more warmth on your legs, add black leggings over your tights. You can get even more warmth from a woolen skirt option, but if it’s appropriate for the day, a spring- or summer-weight skirt adds cute flare to your outfit, and you can finish with boots or booties.

If you’re looking for an option with jeans, you can still wear the tights and leggings underneath pairs that have a little more room in the leg, like the straight variety, which are really popular right now. Add a vest or puffer coat on top of your base layers and top with gloves and a headband, earmuffs or hat for an après-ski look that will last you through the evening!

Do you need more than just cool wardrobe help? Are demands on your schedule changing, and your style needs an update? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com. You can also find her on social media.

