Laurel at Hotel Viata is hosting an Easter Sunday Brunch from 11 AM – 3 PM.

Tickets: Adults ($95), Children ages 6-11 ($45), Children ages 5 and under are free.

Menu highlights include Biscuits + Gravy and Bourbon, Vanilla French Texas Toast, a raw seafood bar, a carving station, and sweet treats. Mimosas for an additional $25 are also available.

The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance at brunch – fun for the whole family!

Earth Day at Hotel Viata: Hotel Viata will host a Holistic Market and Sound Bath for their guests with both events open to the public. On Saturday, April 22 starting at 11am, Hotel Viata will host an Earth Day Holistic Market until 3pm. Guests can enjoy demonstrations on how to make their home and life a little greener as well as shop from sustainable makers. The event is open and free to the public.

The hotel will also host an Earth Day sound bath with Wild Heart Yoga. For $65 guests can enjoy a poolside sound bath, tarot readings, smoke cleansings and plant based snacks like vegan spring rolls, foraged mushroom fajitas and more. The ticket also serves as a pool day pass if guests would like to stay and enjoy the water.

Hotel Viata will also feature a package this spring focused on spiritual healing. The Spiritual Sleepover Package includes overnight accommodations, a 50-minute Cuore e Mente Facial at Spa Viata and plant based breakfast at Laurel each morning of the stay.