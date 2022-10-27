Did you know? Studies have shown that parents who read one picture book with their children every day provide their children with exposure to an estimated 78,000 words each year! Emily Cicchini, PhD, is the Executive Director of Austin non-profit organization BookSpring, and she joined Studio 512 to talk about how important early reading is for kids.

Emily suggests reading to little ones even before they’re born, as little ears respond especially well to mothers’ voices! Picking a spot with good lighting and setting it aside as a “book nook” – with at least 20 books that kids can choose from, at eye level – is a great way to get little learners interested in reading.

BookSpring’s annual BookSpringFest: A Reading Aloud Celebration is still months away (the event is set for Saturday, May 13th, 2023), but BookSpring is looking for sponsors now. Go to Events.BookSpring.org to learn more.