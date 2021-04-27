Latest Entertainment News Headlines With Gossip Greg

Gossip Greg is back! He joined Studio 512 to talk about some of the newest headlines in the entertainment and leisure:

Miley Cyrus is set to perform as musical guest on SNL on Mother’s Day weekend, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk as host.

2. Rental car prices are increasing as companies sold inventory to survive pandemic and more people are traveling again.

3. Caitlyn Jenner announces run for California governor with potential recall election later this year.

Greg has a new update: you can now hear him in the evenings! Check out NIGHTS with Gossip Greg on 96.7 KISSFM Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. to midnight.

Listen to Gossip Greg’s ATX Daily Segments on 96.7 KISSFM | 102.3 The Beat | Kase101 | ALT 97.5. Also be sure to check out the “Keeping Up with Gossip Greg” podcast on the iHeartRadio App!