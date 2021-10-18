Latest Entertainment News & Headlines With Gossip Greg Of 96.7 KISSFM

Greg Hill, better known as Gossip Greg from 96.7 KISSFM, joined Studio 512 to talk about the entertainment headlines that popped up over the weekend. Greg covered:

His ACL journey, including interviews with Canadian singer/songwriter Tate McRae and Surfaces, a musical group out of College Station.

New music from Adele (new album drops on November 19th) and Ed Sheeran (new album out on October 29th).

Greg’s “Bless It” of the day.

KISSFM station news, including money giveaways and special guests.

You can now hear Greg in the evening! Check out NIGHTS with Gossip Greg on 96.7 KISSFM Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. to midnight. Also be sure to check out the “Keeping Up with Gossip Greg” podcast on the iHeartRadio App!