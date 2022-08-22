“This exhibition gives visitors a chance to engage with Rome’s most iconic treasures in ways that were never before possible,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles-based SEE© Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibit.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a collection of the artist’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format that allows viewers to get face-to-face with the masterpieces.

Through 34 artfully displayed reproductions, this innovative presentation includes world-renowned pieces like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement, bringing them just a few feet away from the audience.

“This exhibition is like a sanctuary, you’re transported into a completely different world,” said Biallas. “When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines, and we were rushed through. This exhibit in Austin will allow everyone an opportunity to see the amazing art at their pace and up-close, at an affordable price, and enjoy an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”

Guests may enhance their experience by adding an audio guide, with narrative accompaniment available in multiple languages to include Spanish, French, Chinese, Korean and German.

Tickets are sold Thursdays – Sundays 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20.20 for adults, $14.40 for youth. Discounts for seniors, students, military and family bundles are available. Learn more at www.chapelsistine.com/exhibits/Austin