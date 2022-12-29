If you haven’t decided on how you’ll ring in 2023, check out some local options below.

Electric Shuffle

Ring in the new year with Saturday Night Fever at Electric Shuffle! On Saturday, December 31st, join the party in your grooviest getup to celebrate in style and enjoy a live DJ, delicious food and an open bar with beer, wine, well 1:1s and 5 signature house cocktails. Raise your glass to welcome 2023 with a bubbly midnight toast, followed by a pizza drop (yes, you read the right) at 12:30 a.m. to satisfy those late-night cravings. The best dressed duo with receive a $100 gift card. Tickets for the event can be purchased HERE, with early bird pricing starting at $125 and GA pricing at $150.

Punch Bowl Social

Starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, guests can ring in the new year at Punch Bowl Social with games, activities, an on-site photobooth to capture the magic of the evening, a live DJ and more! VIPs can also enjoy a private space to celebrate the evening, with a complimentary midnight toast and light bites. Punch Bowl Social’s full menu of craft cocktails and from-scratch food will be available as well! ($10 cover for general admission; $50 cover for VIP. Tickets available HERE for the Downtown location, and HERE for the Domain location)

Lone Star Court

Enjoy a New Year’s celebration with a Texas staycation! Guests at Lone Star Court in the Domain can enjoy gourmet burgers, authentic Italian cuisine available at the Food Truck Court, or specialty cocktails, wine, beer, and bites from the Water Trough. Soul Siren kicks off the live music scene from 6:00 PM-9:00 PM, and The Jerrells will take the stage from 9:30 PM-1:30 AM.

This Austin New Year’s Eve Hotel Package includes:

Retro-inspired accommodations for two

Sparkling wine upon arrival

Entry for two into the Water Trough celebration on December 31, 2022

A midnight toast to the New Year

Reduced room rate available for pre and post-night stays with the purchase of the New Year’s Eve Package

Bookings can be made HERE.