Last Minute Holiday Looks With Estilo

Stephanie Coultress O’Neill of Estilo joined Steph and Rosie to share some last minute holiday looks.

Holiday Looks For Her:
A black dress can go far with statement earrings and a fun shoe.
Try a Jewel tone top with black pants. Always great for holiday dinners and parties.
How about a fun, sequin, sparkle blazer… pair it with a tee and jeans for a casual celebration at home.

For Him:
-Statement Blazer – a novelty blazer takes your outfit up a notch. A velvet blazer is perfect for that dressier occasion.
-Be comfortable but stylish in a nice tailored sweatshirt. Elbow patches add that extra element that allow you to fashionable and functional.
-A button down is always a good option.  Try one with a soft fabric like a brushed chambray to be more comfortable while still looking good.

