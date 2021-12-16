Last Minute Holiday Looks With Estilo

Stephanie Coultress O’Neill of Estilo joined Steph and Rosie to share some last minute holiday looks.

Holiday Looks For Her:

A black dress can go far with statement earrings and a fun shoe.

Try a Jewel tone top with black pants. Always great for holiday dinners and parties.

How about a fun, sequin, sparkle blazer… pair it with a tee and jeans for a casual celebration at home.



For Him:

-Statement Blazer – a novelty blazer takes your outfit up a notch. A velvet blazer is perfect for that dressier occasion.

-Be comfortable but stylish in a nice tailored sweatshirt. Elbow patches add that extra element that allow you to fashionable and functional.

-A button down is always a good option. Try one with a soft fabric like a brushed chambray to be more comfortable while still looking good.

