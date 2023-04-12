WHAT: Austin, TX, on April 16th, 12-6pm, join us for a FREE and open to the public event as Las Ofrendas partners with The Brewtorium to present Frida Friday ATX’s 6th birthday party and ANYTHING FOR SELENA’S Celebration! This event will showcase DJ’s, 5 local drag performers, 50+ BIPOC & Queer creatives and entrepreneurs and music by local Selena cover band Las Chicas en 512.

“We are proud to celebrate six years of creating diverse, intersectional monthly marketplaces and cultural events that provide economic opportunities for BIPIOC & LGBTQIA+ community members in Austin. We find this to be an apt moment to honor our community, especially given our current legal predicament where our drag and LGBTQIA+ communities rights are in question. We believe in creating the world we want to live in, which celebrates diversity and supports Austin’s creative future, a future which depends on the vibrant contributions of all our community members. This year, we are celebrating our annual Bidi Bidi birthday on Tejano Queen, Selena’s birthday. She was such a stellar example of a go-getter creative and we are proud to showcase this event in her honor. ” said Las Ofrendas owner TK Tunchez.

WHEN:

Sunday, April 16th, 12- 6 pm

WHERE: The Brewtorium | 6015 Dillard Cir, Ste A, Austin, TX

WHO:

All Las Ofrendas & Frida Friday ATX events center, connect, promote, and create economic opportunities for BIPOC, Queer, and Independent creatives.

This event is made possible by support from: KIND Clinic, Soco Collective, Austinite Cannabis Co., The Brewtorium, and more.

This event is a FREE, community and all ages friendly, and a LGBTQIA+ affirming space that centers BIPOC & Queer performers, DJ’s and entrepreneurs. We are also opening an option to support our ongoing programming by purchasing a limited edition tote package.