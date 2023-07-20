Las Bis, the 8th floor terrace bar and lounge located inside of Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin, is joining in on the Barbie-mania that is currently taking everyone by storm and offering two Barbie-themed items to accompany the restaurant’s whimsical menu of cocktails, snacks and conservas.

In addition to their regular offerings, Las Bis will feature the Barbie-licious Cosmo and Barbie’s Blini Bites the week leading up to the release of the highly-anticipated movie. The pink-hued cocktail is made with Grand Marnier, vodka, a lemon and lime Oleo Saccharum sherbert, and topped with pink lemon. The scrumptious blinis, which come with three per order, are made with hibiscus and topped with smoked trout roe and a lemon crema.

Both special menu items will be available at Las Bis Monday, July 17, through Sunday, July 23 during regular hours.