LAmade Wants To Help Show Off Your Personality With New Facemasks

Masks are here to stay and LAmade wants to help you accessorize and match with some of your favorite outfits! Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz spoke with Rosie this morning about LAmade’s “sexy sensibility” and how they have a wide variety of face masks to choose from.

Are all of these masks really made in LA?

LAmade is truly cut, sewn, and produced in a family owned factory in Los Angeles. LAmade saw the emerging need for healthcare professionals to have PPE and it was very easy for them to quickly jump in and donate over 22,000 masks. They’re also a fashion forward company so being able to make those fun prints and patterns was a good thing for consumers as well.

Can you tell us about some of the options you can get with LAmade?

They’ve made it very easy to purchase masks with bundled packs as well. There are some heavier fabrics included in these packs. The masks have fun names, fun prints and there are some really great everyday goes-with-anything styles.

To see all of the masks offered by LAmade you can visit them online.

