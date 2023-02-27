Lake Travis Zipline Adventures (LTZA) will officially open Wednesday, March 1 for the spring, summer, and fall season. This outdoor adventure offers guests of all ages the “Adventure of a Lifetime.”

Located at Adventure Island, 14529 Pocohontas Trail, Leander, TX 78641, LTZA offers a 3-hour guided adventure with 5 of the fastest and longest ziplines in Texas, ranging from 300 feet to over 2800 feet. In between gliding across beautiful canyons and soaring over Lake Travis, zipliners will take nature hikes through the Texas Hill Country with two professional tour guides. Each adventure includes all necessary equipment, boat transportation and bottled water throughout the tour, with additional all-day access to a private lake front property where adventurers can picnic, play games, or relax in one of the hammocks.

“We’re looking forward to an epic season at LTZA,” said owner John Shipley. “With our dynamic and engaging tour guides, we’ve offered the safest, most exciting adventure in the Hill Country for 12 seasons and will continue to provide the five-star experiences that our patrons have come to expect.”

Lake Travis Zipline Adventures will open for the season March 1; upon opening, hours of operation will be Wednesday–Monday from 8:30am – 4:30pm. 3-hour guided zipline tour is $139 plus tax. Maximum tour size is 13 people per tour. Reservations are required. Closed-toe shoes are required, and sunscreen is recommended. For more information, call 512-614-1996 or visit www.ziplaketravis.com.