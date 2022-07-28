Lacquer is a natural nail studio, focused on maintaining the health of the natural nail with safe and effective products and services.

We were joined with Founder & Owner, Carla Hatler, to talk ethical beauty and 2022 summer nail trends.

“We are 100% soakless, we do not soak hands or feet in water and use warm towels instead. It’s safer for you & better for the environment. Spa pedicures use up to 13 gallons of water!

We are also an ethical employer – all of our staff are employees, being paid a fair and legal wage. We do not cut corners anywhere, with our staff or our customers.”

Summer trends –

Lacquer sees a lot of people opting for bright, happy colors or nail art that is themed around where they are traveling.

French manicures remain very popular!

Their most popular request is our Ultra polish – it’s a patented formula that dries completely in 5 minutes, but removes like regular polish. No foils, filing or soaking required!

“We are adding new services to our menu: gel overlays for added strength to natural nails, and soft gel extensions that can add length but still easily soak off, maintaining natural nail health. We have a lot of clients that want to grow their natural nails long and need a little added strength, or maybe want a head start with some added length. These new services will be a great option for these clients that trust us to maintain their natural nail health.”

LACQUER nail studios has two locations in Austin:

210 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78701

(512) 960-4468

Mon-Fri 9am-8pm

Sat & Sun 9am-6pm

*By Appt Only / Hours Subject to Change*

11005 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78758

(512) 345-3480

Mon-Fri 9am-8pm

Sat & Sun 9am-6pm

*By Appt Only / Hours Subject to Change*