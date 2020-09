Plex is stealing hearts at Austin Animal Center with his wonderful smile! He’s what they call a “Velcro” pup because he loves people and he always wants to be right by your side. Plex was very loved in his old home, where he interacted with kids and another dog. Unfortunately, the family’s landlord prohibits his breed- Rottweiler, and he ended up at the shelter. The word staff and volunteers most often use to describe him is “gentle.” He does tend to get a little tense with all the barking dogs at the shelter, so the shelter thinks he’d like a quiet home with someone who has a lot of love and attention to give. Plex loves to be pet and he also loves a good game of fetch! At 8 years old, he’s considered a senior dog. He seems to be housetrained. If you are interested in adding Plex to your family or to learn more check out their website: austintexas.gov/department/adopt-pet!