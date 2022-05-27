LeAnn Mueller and Alison Clem of la Barbecue joined Stephanie Gilbert to share some exciting news about a new collaboration with Sprinkles that highlights female chefs and gives back.

Sprinkles is teaming up with Austin, Texas barbecue specialists LeAnn Mueller and Alison Clem of la Barbecue to create their first-ever Savory Scone as part of a new Female Chef Series initiative to spotlight women who are changing the game in the culinary industry on a national platform. The scones will be available at Sprinkles bakeries nationwide from May 30 to June 12.



This is Sprinkles’ first foray into savory baked goods. Together, la Barbecue and Sprinkles worked to co-create a baked treat that captures the creativity and personality of la Barbecue. Inspired by LeAnn’s legendary family history in barbecue, the Savory Scone is studded with pepper jack cheese, bacon, fire roasted tomatoes, and scallions, finished with a slice of pepper jack cheese.



“We’re excited to celebrate Pride Month with the launch of our Sprinkles savory scone and appreciate the opportunity to support the LGBTQIA+ community through this collaboration that benefits Allgo, a nonprofit that nurtures and celebrates queer people of color. It is also an honor to be able to share a bit of our unique Texas flare with Sprinkles fans everywhere,” says Mueller and Clem.



Guests can pre-order now at Sprinkles.com and learn more about the chef collaboration through

Sprinkles’ Instagram and e-newsletter. You can find more information of la Barbecue here.