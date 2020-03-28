Feeding Central Texas With HEB and Central Texas Food Bank

In this time of need, Austinites are rising to the occasion and finding ways to give back and help their community. Rosie talked with the Central Texas Food Bank’s President and CEO, Derrick Chubbs, about their challenges resulting from this Pandemic.

If you are looking for ways to help during this crisis, the Central Texas Food Bank could use your support. With an increase in demand and a strain on resources your finanical donations can help them continue to feed nearly 50,000 people every week. just $1 can provide four meals to families in need. Donate right now at KXAN.com/foodbank and Help Studio 512 and HEB keep our Food Bank feeding Central Texas.