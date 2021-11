KXAN Friendsgiving Challenge with HEB

YOU’D HAVE TO BE LIVING UNDER A ROCK NOT TO KNOW THAT KXAN METEOROLOGISTS DAVID YEOMANS AND KRISTIN CURRIE ARE BATTLING IT OUT THIS MONTH IN A FRIENDLY COMPETITION WE CALL “THE FRIENDSGIVING CHALLENGE.” THEIR GOAL?? TO SEE WHO CAN RAISE THE MOST MONEY FOR THE CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK.

WE ASKED VIEWERS TO PICK A TEAM, TEAM KRISTEN OR TEAM DAVID, DONATE ANY AMOUNT…AND NEXT WEDNESDAY AT 4:30 ON KXAN NEWS WE’LL ANNOUNCE WHICH TEAM RAISED THE MOST MONEY…AND WON!

SO FAR…WITH YOU, THEY’VE RAISED OVER 30 THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR THE FOOD BANK….AND WE STILL HAVE A FEW MORE DAYS.

AND THIS IS NOT JUST FUN AND GAMES!

THE CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK SERVES ABOUT 75,000 PEOPLE EVERY WEEK THROUGHOUT 21 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS ACCORDING TO ITS WEBSITE. AND BECAUSE OF ITS PARTNERS AND THE SCALE AT WHICH IT OPERATES, IT’S ABLE TO STRETCH DONATIONS INTO MORE FOOD THAN ONE PERSON CAN BUY AT THE STORE FOR THE SAME AMOUNT. THAT ‘S HOW IT’S ABLE TO TAKE EVEN A DOLLAR AND TURN IT INTO FOUR MEALS…FOR OUR NEIGHBORS…OUR COMMUNITY.

AND WE ALSO THANK HEB FOR THEIR SUPPORT AND CONTRIBUTION TO THE FRIENDSGIVING CHALLENGE.

YOU CAN STILL HELP! GO TO KXAN.COM/FRIENDSGIVING AND PICK A TEAM…TEAM DAVID OR TEAM KRISTEN.

This segment is sponsored by HEB and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.