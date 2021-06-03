Kumon Math & Reading Offers Free Registration All June Into July

Kumon Instructor Amber Stephens spoke with Studio 512 Co-host Rosie Newberry about Kumon Math & Reading, including a deal for learners this summer.

How is Kumon different than tutoring?

“Instead of group classes that many other tutoring services offer, Kumon is completely individualized for each enrolled student. This means that upon enrollment and completion of placement tests, your Kumon Instructor creates a personalized and individualized plan to help your child get up to grade level. During class, each student completes their work independently and at their own pace. Instructors can make adjustments to the plans at any time as needed.”

How much learning loss are students at risk for this summer?

“Studies show kids can lose up to two months of their knowledge and skills between school grades and spend six weeks relearning in the fall. This year, that is coupled with learning loss caused by COVID-19 classroom interruptions. Kumon can help. In our center, we were able to open and continue to keep our students’ and staff’s health and safety as our number one priority and concern. We are also offering virtual classes for families that feel more comfortable at home. Regardless, Kumon students receive an individualized study plan that adapts to their learning level and needs, whether that is getting up to speed, or excelling ahead of grade level.”

How can Kumon help?

“The daily assignments create a block of solid learning time and give their children a sense of continued structure during such an uncertain time. Kumon does not limit students by age or grade. They are able to work at their own pace and can advance as far as they are cognitively able to. Kumon is a pencil and paper-based program at heart, which is an important part of study skills, especially after the pandemic where Zoom was the main method of instruction.”

How do people enroll?

“In the spirit of staying on track this summer and entering the school year with a strong start, our center is offering free registration from June 1 to July 15. That’s up to $50 in savings to get started.”

Visit Kumon.com to learn more.

The following segment is paid for by Kumon Math & Reading and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.