Kula Karate Kids Drive- Thru Graduation

Kula Karate History

Since 2014, Kula Karate has been teaching Karate to Austinites ages 4 to 14 – they call them their Ninja’s. Their fun, high-energy Karate classes, led by black belt instructors, are also designed to give the Ninja’s opportunities to improve their leadership skills and self-discipline. Kula Karate’s curriculum includes additional complementary activities, such as meditation and obstacle courses. Kula Karate is a preferred after-school activity at five elementary schools in West Austin.

The COVID-19 Pivot

When our local schools began suspending in-person classes and moving online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kula Karate team brainstormed how to pivot their classes to a virtual environment. At Kula Karate they say “focused but flexible” – focused on where we are going, but flexible as to the path.

Kula Karate adapted their curriculum to live, interactive, online classes where their Ninjas can practice Karate in their backyard, living room, playroom or other safe location at home, with instruction from our experienced team.

Drive-Thru Rank Promotions

At the end of each semester, Kula Karate recognizes their students’ hard work by awarding their new belt or stripe at their rank promotion ceremonies. Many families join to help salute their Ninja’s achievement. This semester they could not hold rank promotions in person, but wanted to acknowledge their Ninja’s perseverance and resilience through these extraordinary times.

Thus, the Drive-Thru rank promotion celebration was born. Families were invited to drive up to either of their two primary locations. The Kula team was ready, in masks, with lots of hand sanitizer standing by, awarding their belts and strips. Cones were set up so they could pull up and get out of their car (remaining at an appropriate distance) or stay in their car, depending on their parents’ preferences. A socially distant high-five or fist bump took the place of their traditional bow and handshake.

At drive-thru rank promotions, several parents said the online Kula Karate classes were the highlight of their kids week. Bringing a sense of normalcy to these abnormal times. Others said they were thrilled the Kula instructors found ways to energize their kids and keep them focused, empowered and engaged. Many said they enjoyed a sense of community and connection.













photos By: Kula Karate

Summer 2020

Kula Karate is staying online for the summer of 2020. They created a brand new set of sixteen classes, which they call miniseries, each with a different focus, but all designed to keep kids moving and thinking. Their summer classes for ages 3 to 13 begin June 9, and include “Nothing but Nunchucks,” “Sneaky Ninja,” “Mommy & me.” “Crazy for Katas,” “Bo Bonanza,” “Fun with Flying Kicks” and many more.

The benefits of Kula Karate’s online summer classes are physically Kula Kids advance in power, strength, speed, flexibility and energy, however the benefits are greater than just physical conditioning. Whether it’s building confidence by learning a new skill or establishing positive relationship that lead to good sportsmanship and teamwork, participating online with Kula Karate is about fostering good habits and helping kids reach their full potential.

To learn more about their classes online or check them out on Instagram @KulaKarate.