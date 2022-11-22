The Stonewall vineyard is celebrating the holidays with seven wine specials.

Kuhlman Cellars is announcing seven festive wine specials to celebrate the holiday season. From winter whites – to cozy reds – to a little bit of everything, the holiday bundles are the perfect gift for the wine lover on your list or for your own survival supplies. Compared to a la carte costs, there is an average savings of $10 to $75 per bundle.

Kuhlman Cellars 2022 Holiday Bundles:

Under the Mistletoe : 2021 Hensell Rosé and 2021 Estate Rosé, $52

: 2021 Hensell Rosé and 2021 Estate Rosé, $52 Festival of Whites : 2021 Estate White, 2021 Estate Roussanne, Calcaria, $82

: 2021 Estate White, 2021 Estate Roussanne, Calcaria, $82 Santa’s Little Helpers : Calcaria, 2019 Alluvé, 2018 Barranca, $89

: Calcaria, 2019 Alluvé, 2018 Barranca, $89 Bottles of Holly : 2019 Sangiovese, 2017 Marl, 2019 Zinfandel, $98

: 2019 Sangiovese, 2017 Marl, 2019 Zinfandel, $98 Holidays at the Estate : 2021 Estate White, 2021 Estate Roussanne, 2021 Estate Rosé, 2019 Estate Red, $125

: 2021 Estate White, 2021 Estate Roussanne, 2021 Estate Rosé, 2019 Estate Red, $125 Baby, it’s BOLD outside! : 2018 KanKar, 2017 Ignis, 2017 Asteries, $145

: 2018 KanKar, 2017 Ignis, 2017 Asteries, $145 Case of Cheer: 3 each – Texas Rosé, Calcaria, 2017 Gypsum, 2017 Malbec-Merlot, $275

All of the Holiday Collection wine bundles and a three-bag bundle of Kuhlman Cellars’ famous Herbed Almonds can be purchased here. Order before December 15th, 2022 to receive the wine before Christmas.

About Kuhlman Cellars

Kuhlman Cellars believes wine promotes an appreciation of life’s journey. Lifelong wine lovers Chris and Jennifer Cobb founded an Estate vineyard to produce terroir-driven wines of the highest quality. Together with French winemaker and Texas wine pioneer Bénédicte Rhyne, they co-founded Kuhlman Cellars to craft wine representative of Old World winemaking principles. Kuhlman Cellars opened to the public in 2014. Located in the heart of the Texas wine country, Kuhlman Cellars is known for its signature wine and food pairings. The award-winning boutique winery is located on the famed Hwy 290 Wine Trail between Fredericksburg and Johnson City and offers tours, tastings, educational wine seminars, and more at its Estate vineyard. For more information, visit KuhlmanCellars.com.