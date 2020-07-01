Kristina Viniar Of Get It ATX Joins Us For “Who Am I”

This week’s guest is Kristina Viniar of Get It ATX…Rosie and Steph tasked her with “Who Am I,” their near-weekly guessing game that pokes fun at the fact that no one on-camera can see each other while working from home!

Let’s recap the standings:

Week One- Steph was Joe Exotic of Tiger King and lead Rosie to believe she was Queen Elizabeth.

Week Two- Rosie dressed as Mr. Rodgers and lead Steph to believe she was herself.

Week Three- Steph dressed as Chewbacca, and Rosie guessed Steph’s dog, Millie.

Week Four- Rosie dressed up as Mickey Mouse. Steph guessed Yoda!

Week Five- Steph was a hot dog, and Rosie FINALLY guessed right!

Week Six- Patrick Floyd joined the mix! With an incredible set of clues — and a real dedication to detail — Patrick embodied our beloved Jim Spencer, but the girls didn’t guess it right.

Week Seven- Joe Barlow gave it his best with an accent, a flannel top, a blonde wig and even a cut-out emu — but the girls guessed Rosie, and the answer was actually our very own Stephanie Gilbert!

Week Eight- Chef Adrian Perez brought back the Tiger King and came dressed as Joe Exotic! He even played a tune on his guitar for us…BUT he lead us to believe he was Donald Trump with his clever clues!

Let’s see what Kristina brings to the table! Did you guess at home faster than the girls did? Will they get it right? Find out here, and make sure you watch us live each weekday mornings from 11 a.m. to noon on NBC!