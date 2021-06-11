Krause’s Cafe & Biergarten Welcomes Summer With Free Live Music This June

The New Braunfels-based restaurant, Krause’s Café & Biergarten is hosting a variety of live music throughout the month of June.

The Dirty River Jazz Band – Friday, June 11

The Dirty River Jazz Band brings their swinging sounds of New Orleans Jazz back to Krause’s Café. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy German-inspired fare from Krause’s full food and drink menu while listening to this eclectic band’s toe-tapping sound. This event is free and open to the public.

Rochelle & The Sidewinders – Friday, June 18

Rochelle & The Sidewinders is an award-winning, high-energy blues band based out of Austin Texas, and will rock the Krause’s Biergarten at 7:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Lederhosen Junkies – Saturday, June 19

Enjoy live music all day with New Braunfels favorite the Lederhosen Junkies, this dynamic accordionist will take the stage at 2:00 p.m. Stay for the day and enjoy an evening performance by the Off The Grid Band at 6:00 p.m. This high-energy band plays a variety of music styles including country, classic rock, cajun, and zydeco. This event is free and open to the public.

Reggae Festival – Thursday, June 24

Krause’s Café & Biergarten is proud to host Reggae Festival featuring Mighty Mystic and Jah Sun & The Rising Tide. Mighty Mystic will groove audiences with their universal sounds and bring good vibes to the stage from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the celebrated sound of California Reggae artist Jah Sun & The Rising Tide from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Soul Sessions – Friday, June 25

Guests are invited to experience the funky fresh sounds of Soul Sessions, a unique group of Central Texas’ top R&B, Soul, and Funk musicians taking the Krause’s stage at 7:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Julian Escobedo – Saturday, June 26

Julian Escobedo will headline the Krause’s stage at 7:00 p.m. He is best known for his 11 years run playing bass, singing background, writing, and arranging for Grammy Award-winning Tejano/Country star, Emilio Navaira. This event is free and open to the public.

For a full list of upcoming events visit krausescafe.com.







Krause’s Café & Biergarten is a New Braunfels historic restaurant that opened in 1938 and successfully run until 1995. Today, Krause’s Café honors the previous traditions of the restaurant with the addition of a ‘Biergarten,’ live music, and more. The menu reflects New Braunfels’ German heritage as well as South Texas flavors. Over 70 beers are available on tap with local, regional, and international options. The restaurant also features cocktails and wines on tap. Krause’s Café is located at 186 S Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130, next to the popular New Braunfels Farmers Market.