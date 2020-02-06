Korea House Marinates Majestic Meats

Barbecue is an Austin staple but there’s somewhere else it’s huge too – Korea! This morning is Eun Jin Jim & Jennie Garcia from Korea House stopped by to show us how to marinate bulgogi.

Blugogi Marinade Recipe for 1 lb of meat (approx 2 people)

2 Tbsp Water

2 Tbsp Soy Sauce

2 Tbsp Brown Sugar

2 Tbsp Minced Apple or Apple Juice

1 Tbsp Rice Wine or Mirin

1 Tbsp Garlic

1 Tbsp Minced Onion

1 Tsp Sesame Oil

Pinch Black Pepper

Korea House is located at 2700 W Anderson Lane Suite 501. For more information you can call 512-458-2477 or visit them online at www.KoreaHouseAustin.com .