Korea House Marinates Majestic Meats

Barbecue is an Austin staple but there’s somewhere else it’s huge too – Korea! This morning is Eun Jin Jim & Jennie Garcia from Korea House stopped by to show us how to marinate bulgogi.
Blugogi Marinade Recipe for 1 lb of meat (approx 2 people)
2 Tbsp Water
2 Tbsp Soy Sauce
2 Tbsp Brown Sugar
2 Tbsp Minced Apple or Apple Juice
1 Tbsp Rice Wine or Mirin
1 Tbsp Garlic
1 Tbsp Minced Onion
1 Tsp Sesame Oil
Pinch Black Pepper
Korea House is located at 2700 W Anderson Lane Suite 501. For more information you can call 512-458-2477 or visit them online at www.KoreaHouseAustin.com .