Komen Walk For Breast Cancer Patients Critical During Pandemic

Breast cancer hasn’t stopped for the COVID-19 pandemic, and local breast cancer patients and survivors are counting on Susan G. Komen’s MORE THAN PINK Walk to bring the awareness and fundraising needed to save lives from this disease which will claim over 42,000 lives in the U.S. this year.

The organization’s move to a virtual walk gives everyone across the area the opportunity to participate in this community event to support local breast cancer survivors and fighters. “Breast cancer patients and their families are counting on us – Komen and our entire community – to continue to be here advocating for them and raising the funding needed to solve this problem. We won’t let them down and we need the community’s help,” said Jeannine O’Deens, Executive Director.

The Virtual MORE THAN PINK Walk is an opportunity to gather family, friends, or co-workers, safely, to get outside and get moving, and make a difference along the way. The MORE THAN PINK fundraiser provides up to 60 percent of the annual funding needed to meet the critical needs of the community and accelerate research to find the cures.

Join the Austin Virtual MORE THAN PINK Walk. Registration is free. T-shirts are complimentary for all survivors and those who are living with metastatic breast cancer. Participants who raise $100 or more will also receive a t-shirt. The Virtual Walk is supported by the MORE THAN PINK Walk app and a Facebook Group to connect with other teams, participants, and survivors.

Sponsored by Susan G. Komen. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.