KOKEFEST is the Country Music Fest You’ve Been Waiting For!

Looking for the perfect live country music experience to cap off your Texas summer? 99.3 KOKE-FM’s own Rita Ballou and Eric Raines stopped the Studio to tell all you country music fans about KOKEFEST, coming up on August 16th. The lineup includes heavy-hitting headliners Cody Johnson, Parker McCallum, and Koe Wetzel. And going to this fest isn’t just a day of summer fun, it’s also for a great cause.

A portion of proceeds from KOKEFEST will go to Honor Flight Austin, an orgranization which has successfully and proudly taken over 2000 veterans to our nation’s capital to visit and experience the memorials built in their honor. You can learn more about the cause on their website, www.HonorFlightAustin.org.

Event Details:

KOKEFEST

Friday, August 16th & Saturday, August 17th

Friday Line Up: Cody Johnson, Joe Diffie, Read Southall, Chris Colston, Copper Chief

Saturday Line Up: Co-Headliners Parker McCollum & Koe Wetzel Canaan Bryce, Kylie Rae Harris, Kody West, Randall King, Shane Smith & The Saints

Limited parking $20 on site | Free shuttle from Hutto High School

For tickets and complete information, head to their website www.Kokefest.com.

