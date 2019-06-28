Know Before You Go: What To Bring To COTA For Willie Nelson’s 4th Of July Picnic

Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic returns to Austin for its 5th consecutive year at Circuit of The Americas. It is actually the 46th edition of the festival!

Headliners include Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Alison Krauss.

There will be picnic tables where fans can eat, drink, celebrate, and watch their favorite artists, as well as a shopping area featuring a variety of Texas-based vendors.

Joetta Velasquez with COTA stopped by Studio 512 to tell us what you should bring, if you’re heading to the picnic.

She suggested bringing along the following:

Chair

Beach Towel

Small Bag/Clear Bag

1-Quart sized clear plastic bag with food

Factory sealed water bottle

Personal sized umbrellas

Tickets start at $45 and are available for purchase at www.thecircuit.com.