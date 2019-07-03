Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
After several infections, Georgetown places new warning signs at Blue Hole Park about bacteria
Top Stories
Austin Animal Center bracing for influx of dogs
Trump says US should start manipulating the dollar
Suspect was asked to move out of duplex she’s accused of setting on fire, affidavit says
You won’t be prosecuted for small amounts of pot in parts of Texas
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Search
Search
Search
Knockouts Austin
Studio 512
Posted:
Jul 3, 2019 / 11:49 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 3, 2019 / 11:49 AM CDT
Top Stories
After several infections, Georgetown places new warning signs at Blue Hole Park about bacteria
Austin Animal Center bracing for influx of dogs
Trump says US should start manipulating the dollar
You won’t be prosecuted for small amounts of pot in parts of Texas
Jury to decide SEAL’s punishment for posing with corpse
US Border Patrol searching Rio Grande for missing toddler
Reports of unwanted sexual contact up at Coast Guard Academy
Pflugerville ISD student becomes first black teen to win national debate title
Hawaii man shows up to road rage sentencing in blackface
Austin fire officials have tips to keep you and your kids safe this Fourth of July
More Top Stories
Trending Stories
After several infections, Georgetown places new warning signs at Blue Hole Park about bacteria
Austin Animal Center bracing for influx of dogs
Trump says US should start manipulating the dollar
Suspect was asked to move out of duplex she’s accused of setting on fire, affidavit says
You won’t be prosecuted for small amounts of pot in parts of Texas
Don't Miss
Migrant and refugee shelter in east Austin is buckling under flood of families
Starting Monday, homeless people will be able to camp on city sidewalks
Redfin joins rush of companies flipping homes in Austin, revving up already-hot housing market
Matthew McConaughey discusses the future of Austin, the city’s changing landscape
Do you slow down or move over for tow trucks? Legally, you’re required to