Knead An Idea For Father’s Day? Check Out This Dad Friendly Baking Kit From Easy Tiger

This Father’s Day, Easy Tiger is making sourdough bread with Head Doughpuncher David Norman and his assistant, Wyatt Norman. Send your dad a ‘Bake Along’ kit, complete with everything he needs to make a loaf of bread. See below for details.

Knead some help? Join David and Wyatt for a bread making class, live on Facebook on Saturday, June 20th. They’ll go over mixing dough, proofing techniques and preparing your loaf for the oven.

Easy Tiger has everything you need to bake with Dad! Their Bake Along Sets come with flour, sourdough starter, recipes, their brand new Easy Tiger apron – and a loaf of their Austin Sourdough just in case your project goes south. Don’t worry, we they’re here to coach you through it!

Want to bake along with Dad? Ship a separate order to yourself so you can Facetime with dad during the class! Use code “FATHERSDAY’ at checkout and you’ll receive $20 off your second order.

All Sets will ship on Wednesday, June 17th and arrive by Friday, June 19th. For more information go to EasyTigerUsa.com