Kiss N’ Makeup’s Tips For Summer Glow Without Sun Damage

If you don’t have the patience for self tanner, or the desire to get out in the heat…there are alternatives for glowing skin! Karen Helton with Kiss N’ Makeup came to Studio 512 to help us look our best this summer.

She says:

-If you are fair and/or don’t have time for a self tanner, body shimmer can be a beautiful alternative to make the skin glow.

-Body shimmers are versatile! They come in powder formulas for oily skin, or oils for dry skin.

-Exfoliating is the most important thing that you can do before applying the product you choose.

-Shimmers can very in density. So you will want to try a test patch before you apply to your whole body.

Kiss N’ Makeup is located on Burnet Road. Call them at (512) 388-1150 to make an appointment, or check out their website, www.kissnmakeup.com, for more on their brow, makeup and wedding services.