King Triton Needs A Forever Home. Adopt, Don’t Shop With APA!

Every week we introduce you to a new pet looking for their forever home. We’re going “Under The Sea” for today’s friend: meet King Triton!



King Triton is 5 years old and is thought to be a Chocolate Lab and Great Dane mix. He enjoys going to playgroup with his canine friends at Austin Pets Alive!, and he could go home with a well-matched doggie sibling.



He’s shy with people at first, but once he becomes comfortable, he becomes very affectionate and playful.



King Triton is very goofy, very uncoordinated, and very charming. He started his APA! journey

all the way back in June of 2018 so, he’s ready and eager for a home! Click here for more details!





Austin Pets Alive’s annual No Kill Anniversary Party can’t happen this year like Austinites are used to. In place of the party,

Austin Austin Pets Alive is holding a drive-thru pet food bank this weekend, September 19th, to help the community of pet owners most impacted by the pandemic. Pet owners in need can pick up a free bag of cat or dog food, donated by Merrick Pet Care, starting at 10 am at Austin High. All food is first come, first serve. They will be distributing food until 4 pm, or until the food runs out.

APA! is also running an online auction and raffle now through September 26 in honor of the ninth year of No Kill in Austin! The auction features items from San Jose Hotel, Austin Eastciders, Dogtopia, A Taste of Koko, and more. The raffle is an AMAZING quarantine date night bundle, with four different bundles from Naturally Austin; a certificate for popcorn, candy, and 2 people at the Blue Starlite Drive-In; and a $50 gift certificate to The Cupcake Bar.