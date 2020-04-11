Kindness Campaign: Teddy V Donates Cookies To HEB Workers

Teddy V Patisserie believes in creating space for joy and celebration for chocolate chip cookies.

On Tuesday, April 7th they donated 611 cookies to 6 area HEBs. Owner, Elisia wanted show love and gratitude to the essential workers at HEB who are working tirelessly, and in harm’s way during scary and unsettling times. She said she was really taken aback by how many people are involved at a grocery store– cashiers, checkers, curbside shoppers, overnight stockers, delivery drivers, pharmacists– and knows that’s not even everyone– which is why she made it a goal to serve 100 cookies per HEB location.

Teddy V Patisserie would like we do this again in the future.

However, they are looking for businesses Headquartered in Austin, or who have large offices in Austin, to sponsor cookies for another HEB donation. For more information go to TeddyVCookies.com or call (512) 27-3613. Plus, check out their instagram @teddyvcookies to sweeten up your day.

Teddy V’s Sanity Tip: Practicing gratitude and Facetime is the key to how Elisia is staying sane during this time. She even likes to randomly Facetime her customers when she sees they are active on Instagram!