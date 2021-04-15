Kim Eagle With Earn That Body Shares Tips To “Spring” Back Into Running

After a year of quarantine, Kim Eagle with Earn That Body is helping us put the “spring” back in our steps with some tips to get us up and moving!

Top Tips For Getting Your Run On:

  1. Follow A Plan
  2. Only Run Fast 2x/Week
  3. Include Strength Training & Core Work
  4. Stretch & Foam Roll

Foam rollers help reduce soreness after an exercise session to promote the recovery process. You can learn more about the importance of foam rolling HERE.

To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody for inspiration.

