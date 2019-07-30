Kiki Nass Serves Up Holiday Wish Lists In July

The Studio 512 crew is joking around about “Christmas in July”…but you know what, it’s actually never too early to start thinking about gift-giving! Joanna Hillebrandt from Kiki Nass came to the studio to show us some great ideas for friends and family.

Joanna brought along small leather goods, scarves, makeup bags, sunglasses, a piece of jewelry and a few other options for great stocking stuffers.

Joanna also suggests easy-wearing outfits for guessing sizes — including tees, fun sweats and denim jackets. If you’re looking for a special gift, Kiki Nass carries sustainable vintage purses.

Kiki Nass is also about to have their end-of-season sale! They have clothing for kids and adults, as well as home decor! For more information, check them out at the Lamar Union Plaza, or go to www.kikinass.com.

