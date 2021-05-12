Bring your pet to lunch (at home) with Emancipet! Emancipet’s Virtual Lunch-In returns this year as a 30-minute celebration of people and their pets. Order in, pack a lunch, or prep a picnic for you and your pet — just be sure to tune in on Friday, May 14th at Noon. RSVP for free here!

You’ll be joined online by Emancipet CEO Amy Mills and KXAN’s Jim Spencer as they give you a behind-the-scenes look at how Emancipet is serving people and pets in our communities and adapting during challenging times. PLUS you’ll get to see our favorite Austin dog Kaxan and lots of adorable pets, and close out the event with Emancipet’s virtual pet talent show!

Invite your friends to watch with you and help support Emancipet’s mission to make veterinary care affordable and accessible.