This week, meet Ryder from Texas Humane Heroes.

Ryder is a VIP (a long-term stay) dog.

Ryder’s a sweet, silly girl who’s just under two years old, and has been with TXH since last September. She can act a little shy sometimes, but she turns into a real sweetheart once you spend even a little bit of time with her.

Once she’s over her shyness, she loves spending time around people, and gets along with other dogs, as well. She loves playing with her toys and going on long walks, but food and treats are the real way into her heart! (Except for salmon, because she’s allergic).

She knows how to sit on command, and is eager to learn new tricks. She’s looking for a family that wants to teach her new tricks, give her snuggles on the couch, and take her on lots of fun activities.

She’s available for visits at the Leander Adoption Center, or you can visit HumaneHeroes.org for more information.

