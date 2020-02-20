Skip to content
Kids & Pets
Studio 512 Web Exclusive: DIY Mother’s Day Crafts With Adeina Anderson
Video
Texas Humane Heroes Joins #GivingTuesdayNow
Video
Send Us Your Spring Pet Picture For A Chance To Win Nulo Pet Food
Video
Win A 3 Month Supply Of Nulo Pet Food With Our Spring Pet Picture Contest
Video
The Importance Of Fostering & Volunteering With Texas Humane Heroes
Video
More Kids & Pets Headlines
Meet The Easter Bunny And Other Cuddly Friends With A Virtual Visit From Tiny Tales To You
Save Pets In Sweats With Austin Pets Alive!
Video
Get “Sprung” With Dog Treats Delivery
Video
The Importance Of Staying Active With Our Pups And Nulo Pet Food
Video
FOR OUR PETS: Offerings During The Coronavirus Outbreak
Esme Needs a Fur-Ever Home! Adopt, Don’t Shop At Texas Humane Heroes
Video
Find Out How To Extend Your Dogs Life With Pet Honesty
Video
Meet Lana Del Ray: Central Texas Vet Pet Of The Week
Video
Watch Your Pups Walk The Runway With BarkHappy
Video
Meet Fox! Our Central Texas Vet Pet Of The Week
Video
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Flattening the Curve: What does the coronavirus curve look like in your Central Texas county?
Milam County has 23 COVID-19 cases
Lampasas County has 4 cases of COVID-19
Video
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 6 COVID-19 cases, 2 recovered
Video
Caldwell County confirms 22 cases of COVID-19 in area, 8 recovered
Video
Lee County confirms 6 cases of COVID-19 in area
Video
Gillespie County reporting 5 cases of coronavirus
Video
Llano County has 3 COVID-19 cases; all considered recovered
Video
Fayette County has second COVID-19 death; 27 total cases
Video
Burnet County has 29 COVID-19 cases
Video
Bastrop County has 125 total cases of coronavirus; 2 deaths
Video
Travis County has 74 deaths, 2,345 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Williamson County has 19 deaths, 442 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Hays County has 218 total coronavirus cases, 3 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
