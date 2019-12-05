Kid-Friendly Holiday Tablescape With Love Child

There’s nothing better than seeing some holiday joy on little faces! Cristina Bocanegra with Mini Market stopped by to show us a kid-friendly tablescape, ahead of her upcoming Mini Market.

“We are so excited to announce that Holiday Mini Market presented by SpoonfulOne is back on Sunday, December 8th at the South Congress Hotel! The first of its kind, Mini Market is a one day, pop-up shop featuring 38 curated brands, vendors, and activations from as far as South Korea and NYC to our hometown of Austin, all dedicated to Mamas and their Minis.

Mini Market makes shopping and supporting small businesses convenient for all, especially mamas needing a day out! Garage and street parking is available, 38 hand-selected vendors perfect for all your holiday shopping needs, a Mother’s Lounge for all feeding, nursing and changing needs, with cocktails, coffee, and restaurants on hotel grounds. Doors will open at 10:00am with gift bags for the first 30 guests!”

RSVP for free at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-mini-market-presented-by-spoonfulone-tickets-74698801125?aff=ebdssbeac

Learn more at www.shopminimarkets.com