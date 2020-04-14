Kid-Friendly DIY Crafts That Spark Joy

Eggshell Planters

Steph shared an easy activity in celebration of “National Gardening Day”…All you need are some eggshells, soil and small seeds. These eco friendly seed starters can be planted directly into a larger pot of soil or into the ground once the seedling starts growing!

What You Need:

Clean Eggshells (cracked in half and rinsed out)

Soil (Use a spoon to scoop into shell)

Small seeds (herbs and flowers work best)

“Rock and Seek”

A neighborhood in Round Rock is finding ways to keep their kid’s entertained and connected with a fun game of “Rock and Seek.” Check it out!

Toddler Lesson Plan: Letter Of The Day Activities

And with the kid’s at home, parents are trying to find activities to keep their little ones occupied and entertained. Check out how this local mom is tackling the new norm of homeschooling.

We want to know how you are keeping your kid’s entertained. Send us your homeschooling ideas, DIY projects and neighborhood activities to Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you!

