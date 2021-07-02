Kid-Approved: Patriotic Breakfast Ideas

Healthy Red, White & Blue Smoothie

If you’re on a healthy kick and are looking for a low-carb, but filling breakfast, this smoothie will hit just the spot. Using coconut milk gives the smoothie a subtle tropical vibe. It’s super easy to make, delicious, and nutritious!

Ingredients:

1 cup of frozen strawberries

½ of a frozen banana

½ to 1 cup of unsweetened coconut milk

½ ice

1-2 teaspoons of flaxseed (optional)

raspberries

unsweetened coconut flakes

chia seeds

Directions

Add ice, strawberries, frozen banana, flaxseed, and coconut milk into a blender. Blend everything together until smooth. Pour smoothie into a bowl and garnish with fresh raspberries, coconut flakes, blueberries, and sprinkle some chia seeds on top. There are so many variations with this recipe. For example, swap in your choice of milk, add your favorite nut butter for some extra protein. You can get creative with your toppings. Try using sliced strawberries instead of raspberries, or goji berries. You can even swap your coconut flakes for banana slices or some crushed-up cashews. The options or endless!

It’s a quick, easy and fun patriotic breakfast the kids and adults will both love.

