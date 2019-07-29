Kid-Approved: Back To School Lunches

Amanda Darby with East Austin Culinary Studio stopped by to share some lunch inspiration for some picky eaters, plus some great tips to packing school lunches.

Easy back-to-school lunches:

kid-friendly pasta salad with pasta, veggies, and protein DIY Taco Kit with HEB tortillas, meat, veggies, and salsa Kid-friendly containers to pack kid lunches in (kid’s love separation of foods)

Check out East Austin Culinary Studio’s upcoming Picky Eaters Workshop for Busy Parents in August and September

Amanda then showed us ways to up our taco Tuesday night with a homemade summer salsa recipe that can be made three different ways.

Want to learn more about salsa and how to can or pickle your favorite recipe? Join East Austin Culinary Studio August 17th for a hands-on class where you will learn to can, pickle, and ferment your own veggies. Sample menu: Lacto-fermented vegetables, Lacto-fermented Watermelon Pickles, Strawberry Thyme Honey Jam, Watermelon jelly, Bread & Butter Pickles, Quick Pickles, Various bountiful cheese plate offerings.

If you would like to schedule a private workshop to learn more about cooking for busy families contact Amanda at info@eastaustinculinarystudio.com to learn more or check them out their website eastaustinculinarystudio.com