KID ALERT: How To Make A Pokemon Pokeball Diorama

Here’s what you’ll need to make it:

-Red and clear candy ball from Party City

-Styrofoam disc

-Hot glue gun and hot glue sticks

-Playdough

-Pokemon figurines

-Slices of pool noodles to use as a base so the ball doesn’t roll

Optional supplies: plastic trees, rocks, fake ice, fish tank rocks.. etc.

Pro Tip: Amber used a tortilla press to flatten the play dough

Pokemon Pokeball Instructions:

-Slice a pool noodle to use as a base or roll a towel upend place under the red half of the poke ball. This will keep it steady.

-Hot glue the 3″ x 1″ styrofoam disk inside the red side of the candy ball. This will be your base. (You can also find these at Dollar Tree in the floral section)

-Pick a Pokemon figurine to live in the pokeball and design a world for.

-If you’re familiar with your Pokemon, then you may want to design their pokeball to go with their element (fire, ice, electricity or water).

-Spread out the playdough on top of the styrofoam. Depending on the colors you use, it could represent grass, ice, lava, melted ice-cream..etc.

-Place your figurine in the playdough and start designing a diorama for your Pokemon.

Figment Creative Labs https://figmentcreativelabs.com/ features a kid-friendly art studio and STEAM-centric activities. Figment Creative Labs offers various programs for all ages, but the Pokemon biome is a great example of a project they would do at a birthday party or in their after school program. https://figmentcreativelabs.com/after-school-classes/ Owner and mother of two, Amber Scardino creates a fun-filled space that makes learning fun. Focusing on activities that give kids a chance to engage in critical thinking and gain confidence in their choices.

Figment Creative Lab’s Core Values:

1.Design thinking is the center of art making.

2.The future belongs to critical thinkers.

3.Create community through making.

4.Learning through play is essential.

For more information on S.T.E.A.M. workshops, toddler play groups and so much more check out their website or call (512) 551-3244 for more details. And give them a follow on instagram @figmentcreative.