If you’re still searching for plans to ring in the new year, we have some ideas listed below from the Mueller neighborhood including a fun way to celebrate (early) with the kids!

Thinkery: New Year’s Eve Celebration: Ring in 2023 a wee bit early and join the Thinkery’s NYE celebration from December 31, 9 – 11 AM and 1 – 3 PM! The celebration will include simultaneous balloon drops and bubble wrap stomps (plus a baby-friendly scarf drop and bubble pop). Partygoers will enjoy music, art-making, and other festive activities to celebrate the new year! Why wait until midnight? The countdown to New Year’s Eve is on! Tickets go on sale December 9.

L’Oca d’Oro December 31st – NYE Celebration: Join L’Oca d’Oro for a “Don’t Worry, Darling” themed meal that will feature 1950’s classic. Tickets are available via Opentable ($100 for food, $60 for beverage pairing)

Barre3: January Commitment to Self. Join Barre3 for a three week program with the overarching theme “It’s time, for me”. The goal is for participants to take 3+ classes per week with a the program starting January 9. New members will enjoy 50% off their first month of unlimited classes! #b3timeforme