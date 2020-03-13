Kick Off Spring With Lost Draw Cellars’ Crawfish Boil

With spring right around the corner, beautiful weather and outdoor fun is heading our way! Lost Draw Cellars is kicking off the season with their 5th anunual Crawfish boil.

There will be live music, wine, cornhole, and, of course, Louisiana crawfish. Tickets are $40 for Wine Club Members and $50 for General Admission.

VIP Tailgating spots are $400 (limited availability) and include:

Up to 10 tickets to the event

Access to set-up 1 hour prior to the party

Includes 3 bottles of wine for your group

Skip the Crawfish Lines! We will bring the food to you!

Note: You will need to provide your own tent, table, chairs etc.

The event will take place from 1 to 4 pm on March 29th, so make sure you plan ahead and get tickets now! You can find more information on their website www.LostDrawCellars.com, or on their instagram @LostDrawCellars.