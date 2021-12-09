Kick Off Dry January Early With Delicious Non-Alcoholic Sips From Crisp & Crude

Talia Bennick, founder of non-alcoholic botanical cocktail brand Crisp & Crude, joined Stephanie and Rosie to share a delicious alcohol-free cocktail recipe that is perfect for the holidays.

Crisp & Crude non-alcoholic cocktails can be enjoyed alone or as an ingredient like in Crimson Sunbird, recipe shared below. The cans also make unique stocking stuffers and are perfect for anyone wanting to cut back on alcohol or get a head start on Dry January. Crisp & Crude offers different shipment sizes of each product: 4-packs, 8-packs, 12-packs, variety sample packs, and for anyone looking for gift ideas they also have monthly subscriptions.

Crisp & Crude is a local Austin brand crafting non-alcoholic cocktails infused with natural, mood-lifting benefits from plant terpenes. Botanical terpenes are aromatic plant compounds found in plants, fruits, and roots that can have an immediate impact on mood. Crisp & Crude’s four ready-to-sip cocktails are intentionally crafted with different blends of terpenes to deliver specific benefits, and each one is inspired by a traditional cocktail recipe.

Crisp & Crude cocktails can be purchased online at www.crispandcrude.com or at local retailers in Austin, including Quickie Pickie, Royal Blue Grocery, The Austin Shaker, and Thom’s Market

Crimson Sunbird

Created by: Nicky James (@nicked_ya)

Ingredients + Materials Needed

Palo Santo or Rosemary

1.5 oz Blood Orange Juice

1.5 oz Lavender Earl Grey Tea (Strong brew)

.5 oz Lavender Syrup

Top with Crisp & Crude Gold Fashioned ~ 3 oz

Blood Orange Slice & Lavender Sprigs (for garnish)

Instructions

Before starting the cocktail, light a piece of Palo santo or rosemary with a match until it’s smoking, place your chilled glass upside down over the burning wood. This can be done on a slate board or a cutting board covered in foil.

Fill your shaker halfway with ice, then add the Blood Orange Juice, Tea, and Lavender Syrup. Shake and fine strain.

When you are done building and shaking the drink, flip the glass over and enjoy the relaxing effects of the smoke as you pour the drink.

Top the glass with 3oz of Crisp & Crude Gold Fashioned.

Garnish with a blood orange half wheel and a few lavender flower sprigs.

Preparing Ingredients:

Lavender Earl Grey Tea: Brew a strong tea and let it cool before mixing.

Lavender Syrup: Blend 1 tbsp of dry lavender flowers with 8 oz of cold simple syrup in a vitamix or blender. Then, strain. (You can also buy a lavender syrup if you prefer not to make it.)