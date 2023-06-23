Tiffany Carter, “The Chaffle Lady,” runs the Chaffle House, and she joined Studio 512 to talk about her business…and what a chaffle is!

Tiffany says, “In 2017, I had tried every fad diet to lose weight. Type 2 diabetes runs on both sides of my family. My dad, his brother, my grandmother, and my uncle on my mother’s side all have it. I decided to kick sugar to the curb and try keto/low-carb…and it has become a lifestyle for me!

“Three years into keto, I was an unemployed, stay-at-home mom; our family owns and operates a 501c3 ministry. We were involved in local community radio and Christian events, and I wanted to raise money for some current projects that were taking place at that time. It was right before quarantine. I had so many orders that I could not keep up. I knew within the first week that this was a business!

Chaffles are cheese, egg and almond flour. They have added herbs and flavorings to go sweet or savory. They can be frozen for up to three months, and refrigerated for up to a week. Chaffles can be eaten at room temperature, toasted, air-fried or microwaved. They are great for meal prep, or on-the-go. Chaffles are full of protein, and if you’re trying to hit your macros on a keto diet, they fit right in.”

Tiffany’s recipe for Mini Chaffle Pizzas:

•6 Chaffle House Garlic & Herb Minis

•6 TBS mozzarella cheese (“Any kind of mozzarella will do. I buy H-E-B brand.”)

•6 TBS tomato sauce (“If you’re watching sugar, Rao’s Tomato Sauce is a great brand, but it can be pricey. I use H-E-B’s Oregano, Garlic & Basil Sauce, which actually has less sugar and fewer net carbs per serving than Rao’s.”)

•18 mini pepperonis (“You don’t have to use minis, but I love Hormel’s!”)

Steps:

Preheat oven to 350° Thaw Chaffles if kept frozen, if refrigerated simply place on a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Top with 1 TBS sauce , 1 TBS mozzarella, and pepperonis. Bake for 10 mins or until cheese has melted.

“This recipe is great for parties, portion control, kids, etc. Each serving has 3g net carbs, 16g protein, 19g fat, and 250 calories.

“Right now I’m running a special 20% off my best seller – Cinnamon Roll Chaffles – and I’m currently in process of writing a cookbook! Everything is made to order, you can order online. Curbside pickups are on Fridays.”

Follow @TheChaffleLady on Instagram and Facebook, and start an order today at ChaffleHouse.com.