Ketamine Infusion Treatments Now Available in Central Texas

There’s a unique service available now in Austin if you are suffering from depression, PTSD or anxiety. Stephanie spoke with Dr. Paul Foster about Austin Ketamine Specialists and how their ketamine infusion treatments can help.

What are ketamine infusion treatments and what are they being used to treat?

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic with a proven safety profile when given at sub-dissociative doses, and has been recently shown to have remarkable efficacy in treating difficult to manage depression, anxiety, and PTSD. It has a ~70% efficacy rate for treatment resistant depression, compared to the standard therapies which are only ~20-30% effective.

Is it safe? Can anyone with depression or anxiety get treatment?

Yes, ketamine is safe when administered in a closely monitored, clinical setting. The primary and relative contraindications to treatment are those with accelerated and poorly controlled hypertension, and those with significant history of cardiac disease or stroke.

Does medical insurance cover the procedure?

Unfortunately no, not at this time. The FDA does recognize ketamine as a treatment for mood disorders, however it is still considered ‘off-label’ when given intravenously (IV) which happens to be the route of administration most reliable and efficacious. I do offer financing options with United Medical Credit and Advance Care Credit which can be found on the FAQ section of the website.

For more information visit www.AustinKetamineSpecialists.com.

