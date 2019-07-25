Kesos Tacos Is Showing Us How to Queso

Kesos Tacos came in the studio to show us how to make their award-winning queso. That’s right, their queso had the judges at last year’s Quesoff competition saying, “more melted cheese please!” Last year they won 2 out of the 5 competition categories and they are hoping to impress again this year.

Kesos Tacos is in the middle of West Campus and has all the breakfast and dinner tacos you could imagine. They also put their famous queso on every taco.

Quesoff 2019 is a competition of the quesos happening on Saturday, July 27th. Around thirty vendors, from restaurants and top chefs to home-cooks and neighbors, will compete. They’ll go head-to-head in 4 categories – Meaty, Spicy, Veggie and Wild Card. A “Best in Show” will also be awarded.

Quesoff benefits the Central Texas Food Bank, and entry will be free with a $3 donation per person.

You can visit Kesos Tacos at 600 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. or look at their menu online at www.kesostacos.com.

For more information about Quesoff 2019 check out their event on Facebook.

Make sure to tag us in your pics from the event so we can make sure the queso is as ‘gouda’ as it looks!