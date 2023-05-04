Dust off your best hat and get your horses ready!

Matt Bearden, one of the morning show hosts of “Mornings with Matt and Bob” on KLBJ FM, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry at Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in downtown Austin to talk about Cooper’s Derby Day, which benefits Rodeo Austin.

Cooper’s Derby Day is a Kentucky Derby watch party on Saturday, May 6 at Cooper’s BBQ upstairs in the Llano Lounge. Admission is free. Matt Bearden will host the event from 4-6 p.m. Partygoers can expect a mouth-watering, delicious bar-b-que buffet, derby drink specials like the mint julep, and more.

Roger Beasley of Roger Beasley Mazda, who is also part owner of Cooper’s BBQ, stopped by to share his thoughts about the derby. He owns one of the horses in the race and will be attending the Kentucky Derby, which airs on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Usually, the Kentucky Derby is associated with fashionable hats and outfits. What can we expect at Cooper’s Derby Day?

“We are encouraging everyone to dress the part and wear a hat,” Bearden said.

All partygoers wearing a hat will receive a $15 Cooper’s gift card plus Cooper’s will make a $10 donation to Rodeo Austin, which benefits their scholarship fund. Ladies wearing derby hats will also be entered to win a $100 Cooper’s gift card.

Learn more about Cooper’s Derby Day on Saturday, May 6 at CoopersBBQAustin.com.

This segment is paid for by Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.